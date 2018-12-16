Mumbai: Awareness for protection of seagulls increases

national

Mangroves Cell has deployed security guards to ensure that morning walkers don't feed seagulls farsan

The banner telling people not to feed seagulls

Days after mid-day reported about environment activists raising concerns about citizens feeding harmful snacks to seagulls at Marine Drive, the Mangroves Cell has posted guards at the site to prevent these incidents.

An official from Mangroves Cell of the Forest Department said, "We don't want the people to feed farsan to the seagulls as it has a negative impact on the health of the birds. We are creating awareness among the walkers. Maharashtra Security Force guards too, have been posted to stop people from feeding the birds."



One of the guards posted at the spot

The issue of feeding birds farsan is not just restricted to Marine Drive. Similar practices take place in Mira-Bhayander area too, and Mangroves Cell Range Forest Officer, Prashant Deshmukh with his team, has been creating awareness with banners across the city. Pawan Sharma from NGO RAWW said, "We appreciate this move and hope that the patrolling continues. We shall extend all possible support and cooperation to the officers to reach out to the public, in order to make them aware and understand the seriousness of the matter."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates