Mumbai: Baby Prince's chest infection spreading, say KEM hospital doctors

Parents of two-and-a-half-month-old Prince Rajbhar are facing one of the most challenging times of their life with the baby boy fighting for his life at KEM Hospital. According to doctors, his chest infection was growing and he had become very unstable.



Prince was admitted to the hospital on November 5 and ever since he has been on ventilator. Apart from having a congenital heart defect, he is also suffering from pneumonia and doctors have been administering antibiotics to control the infection. There is growing concern among his doctors that the longer the baby remains on life support, the lesser are the chances of his survival.

Dr Mukesh Agarwal, head of the pediatric department said, "The child cannot be kept on ventilator forever. When we tried reducing the ventilator support, his condition deteriorated. We are giving him medicines to treat his low blood pressure and antibiotics for the chest infection. We will continue monitoring him," he said.

"He hasn't opened his eyes since Wednesday and the doctors have stopped giving him breast milk as well. We had brought our son to this hospital to get him treated, but now he is in such a bad condition," said Pannelal Rajbhar, Prince's father. Dean of KEM Hospital, Dr Hemant Deshmukh said, "His blood pressure is being maintained through three medicines. He is bleeding from the endotracheal tube (connects mouth to trachea to help a patient breathe)," he added.

