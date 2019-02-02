Mumbai: Baby Tiger's brain operation successful

national

The hour-long surgery at Wadia Hospital, Parel, included removing a damaged part of baby Tiger's brain and the liquid accumulated inside his skull

Baby Tiger post his surgery

The month-old boy, Tiger, who was found in a nullah in Ambernath by Shivaji and Jayashree Ragade in December, underwent brain surgery for an infection on Friday.

The hour-long surgery at Wadia Hospital, Parel, included removing a damaged part of his brain and the liquid accumulated inside his skull. Doctors said the operation was successful, but the baby will remain under observation to ensure the infection does not spread.

