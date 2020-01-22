Mumbai: Bal Thackeray statue to finally come up outside Regal cinema

A nine-feet-tall statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray will finally be installed near Regal cinema, if all goes to plan. The BMC's general body, led by Shiv Sena, on Tuesday gave permission for the installation of the statue in south Mumbai.

Civic sources said the statue is almost complete, but won't be installed on Thursday, January 23 (Thackeray's birth anniversary), as planned because approvals of various other departments, including the Mumbai Heritage Committee, the state government and the city collector, are pending.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the process of obtaining the remaining permissions will be fast-tracked now that the corporation has sanctioned the proposal. The statue will be erected as soon as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gets all clearances.



The traffic island outside NGMA and Regal cinema where the statue will be installed. Pic/Ashish Raje

There is a proposal to build 11-feet-high podium on a two-feet-high landscaped plot within the traffic island as the base of the statue. mid-day had reported in December 2017 that the statue was to come up at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk. However, during a group leaders' meeting recently, the location was changed from one traffic island to another.

The statue will be installed at a traffic island between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya and National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) at MG Road in the same area. BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav said the change was made because the new location has more space.

"Various permissions from our internal departments, too, will have to be taken apart from the ones coming from the state and collector for installation of statue and also for law and order as the plan is to keep the island accessible to people to view the statue. But all of this will depend on the permissions," a BMC official said.

