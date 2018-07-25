Mumbai Bandh: Cops rescue schoolkids but fail to save their own chowky

Navi Mumbai fail to control mob violence in second half of the day; many cops and citizens get injured in stone peltings

The police chowky near D-Mart in Kopar Khairane was set on fire

In Navi Mumbai, things took a violent turn after the bandh was called off in the afternoon. Protesters thrashed police personnel and pelted stones at them and at citizens, and even forced children to get out of their schoolbus.

Around 5 pm at Kopar Khairane, the mob stopped a passing school bus. Eyewitness Akshay Mhatre recalled, "There were 12 to 13 students inside and the mob made them get down. They were shouting at the children for going to school when there was a bandh. I tried to take a video of the incident, but two of the protesters threw my mobile phone aside."



Security forces stand guard in Thane, even as protesters vandalise police vans during the bandh on Wednesday. Pics/Sameer Markande

Fortunately, the local police quickly took charge of the situation and rescued the children. They dropped the students safely home. Ironically, the police were not as successful in protecting themselves or their chowky. The mob set the police chowky near D-Mart on fire, and even burnt four police vehicles outside. A local, Jayesh Mhatre, said, "They beat the policemen and pelted stones at them. The mob also threw stones at residents' windows."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Bansode, Senior Inspector Shivaji Awate, and three constables got injured while handling the mob. The Quick Response Team was called to control the mob around 6 pm, but they too were attacked by the protestors.

Tushar Doshi, Navi Mumbai DCP (Crime), who was handling Kalamboli in the morning, said, "I am going to Kopar Khairane. I don't know what the exact situation is over there."

