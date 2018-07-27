Mumbai Bandh: Man injured in protests dies

A senior doctor said the patient's identity is still unknown and he was admitted to the hospital around 2.15 am on Thursday

Indian members of the Maratha community in the state of Maharashtra shout slogans during a protest in Mumbai on July 25, 2018. Violent protests by an Indian caste demanding reserved government jobs erupted in the western state of Maharashtra on July 25 a day after deadly demonstrations, officials said. Pic/AFP

A man injured during the Maratha protests at Vashi succumbed to his injuries at the Sir JJ hospital early on Thursday morning. A senior doctor said the patient's identity is still unknown and he was admitted to the hospital around 2.15 am on Thursday.

"He was suffering from polytrauma, including head injuries and multiple limb failure," said a doctor. Senior PI Shivaji Awte, Kopar Khairane, said, "Our constables had rushed the injured to the civic hospital. We are still trying to identify him."

