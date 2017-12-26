Mumbai: Bandra cops nab drug peddler with meow meow meant for New Year revellers

Cops sniff out drug peddlers from across the city before New Year celebrations; Bandra man held with Rs 3 lakh worth drugs

In order to ensure that Mumbaikars enter 2018 safely, cops have been on alert, sniffing out drug peddlers from across the city ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. The cops launched a crackdown on drug peddlers in the beginning of December and have busted at least three modules so far. Yesterday, the Bandra police arrested a local resident and history-sheeter and recovered party drugs, such as Meow Meow, from his possession.



Representational Pic

According to sources, during initial investigations it was found that the man, identified as Salim Shaikh alias Langda, 39, was arrested last week for assaulting his wife and he had been out on bail barely two days ago.

Sources said that three cases are registered against Langda at Bandra police station, for physical assault, causing hurt and drug peddling. The source said, "Earlier, he had been arrested for hurting a man over a monetary dispute."

Speaking to mid-day, a Bandra police officer said, "The police crackdown on drug peddlers has been on through December. We received a tip-off yesterday about a drug consignment being brought into Bandra to be sold at high prices to party goers on New Year's Eve. We deployed a team of cops who managed to trap and nab Langda. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."



Salim Shaikh alias Langda was out on bail two days before he was arrested

Cops recovered 110 grams of Meow Meow drugs, amounting to Rs 3 lakh, in his possession. Meow Meow or Mephedrone, also known as MD, a component of M-Kat, is usually in high demand as a party drug, as it is more reasonably priced than party drugs such as cocaine.