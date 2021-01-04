Mumbai: Bandra skywalk to be built again without second arm

Despite the massive cost involved, civic body says it will rebuild the Bandra skywalk but without a second arm. The city's first skywalk was closed a year-and-a-half ago after it was deemed unsafe for pedestrians. Amid differences of opinion and huge reconstruction cost, the civic body aims to build only one arm which will land just before the Western Express Highway in Bandra East.

A structural audit report of the skywalk — built in 2008 by the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) — by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) experts was submitted on January 20, 2020.

While VJTI experts, in a letter, explained by they are suggesting major repairs, BMC officials from the Bridges department recommended demolition and constructing a new skywalk, saying repairs would cost a lot and not increase the skywalk's life significantly.



A portion of the Bandra skywalk seen near Western Express Highwa

A BMC official said, "The VJTI's recommendations include removal of all concrete slabs to decrease pressure on the structure and the demolition of all seven dilapidated staircases. It also recommended having more pillars for support. We submitted our report that it won't yield a better result. The commissioner will take a final call."

The Bridges department had submitted its report in March 2020. Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu said, "Though a final decision is yet to be taken, we are inclined to go for reconstruction as the life of a new structure will be at least 40 years." He added that the cost of major repairs is around R7 crore and the cost for the new construction would be approximately R15 crore.

Constructing the whole circuitous skywalk again may cost over Rs 50 crore. Hence, BMC officials said that only one arm would be constructed. The skywalk, located in Bandra East, is 1.3-kilometre-long with one arm going to Kalanagar and another going to Bandra Court. The arm going to Bandra Court had the highest footfall in the city and would be the one to be reconstructed. It lands just before the Western Express Highway. "Since the other arm is not used by many, there is no need to rebuild it," said a civic officer.

The proposal for the new skywalk may get a nod in the upcoming BMC budget.

Rs 15cr

Cost of rebuilding one of the arms of the skywalk that will exit at Bandra court in the east side of the suburb

50

Amount in rupee-cr to build skywalk with both arms

