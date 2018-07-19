Mumbai: Bandra West residents irate over illegal dumping of debris

Fed-up residents from Bandra (West) have led repeated protests to MHADA office against illegal dumping of debris, without result

Debris dumped on the open space at Bandra Reclamation. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Despite months of protests by citizens of Bandra (West), there has been no change in the filthy condition of the open space between Rangsharda Auditorium and IES Educational Institution.

Angry residents had been protesting outside the office of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) after the huge open space started being used as a dumping ground. Residents said MHADA has not taken any steps to clear the ground, locally knows as MHADA Ground, which constantly sees illegal dumping of debris, garbage and encroachment.

On Wednesday, a resident, R K Verma, shared some photographs of the filthy ground on social media showing debris being dumped, vehicles parked and encroachment. His tweet read: "Appalling condition of MHADA Ground at Bandra Reclamation. Open space shrinking with debris and filth." In the last week of May, a group of citizens along with local MLA Ashish Shelar held a huge dharna outside the MHADA office in Bandra (East). Residents had demanded immediate action against the illegal debris dumping and rising encroachments.

A resident, Cherian Josheph, who was part of that protest, said, "There have been only cosmetic changes in the open space after our protest. There was some cleaning of the ground but within days, debris started being dumped there again. Also, there is a nullah which overflows during the monsoon on KC Road. A few days back, there were even horses tied at the ground. Now, vehicles, too, are been parked illegally inside the ground."

He added, "The encroachments are making the ground even more dirty because people from the shanties defecate in the open right there. Shanties that are removed return within days. The ground is also used by anti-social elements, which makes it unsafe for women from nearby to walk on footpaths during the evening. A MHADAâÂÂÂÂspokesperson said, "We will verify the problems pointed out by the residents and necessary action will be taken accordingly."

