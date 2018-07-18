Mumbai: Bank's director commits suicide at Vasai home

His body was recovered by his family from his home in Pachubandar, Vasai West

Dilip Mathak. Pic/Hanif Patel

A board director of the Bassein Catholic Cooperative Bank, Dilip Mathak, 45, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Tuesday afternoon. His body was recovered by his family from his home in Pachubandar, Vasai West. No suicide note has been discovered yet.

Mathak used to reside with his mother, wife —whom he married in January this year — and younger brother. His body was found in a small room behind his bungalow around 5 pm. One of his family members informed the Vasai village police, who rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama and sent the body for an autopsy at the local government hospital.

According to police sources, Mathak was a prominent name in Vasai, and was also the president of its Koli Yuwa Sanstha. He was a very friendly person. One of his friends said they're in deep shock as Mathak suddenly took this step, even though everything seemed to be going well for him. Speaking to mid-day, a police official from Vasai village police station said, "The reason behind the suicide has not been revealed yet and neither have we found a suicide note. We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the matter."

