Mumbai based bullion trader robbed of 10 kg gold by fake cops

Marketing manager of a Mumbai based jewellery shop was looted by car borne robbers, who were in police uniform, late last night in Sahibabad area. Police said. City superintendent Akash Tomar told that Rohit Jain marketing manager of Union Jwellers and gems private limited of Mumbai yesterday reached Delhi and had a stay in a hotel. In the afternoon around 1.00 pm he along with his local associate Krishna left for Meerut in car, drove by Rama sheesh to deliver ornaments and show some samples of jwellery to bullion traders.

In the evening around 8.30 pm they left Meerut for Delhi, in the way they stopped their vehicle for dinner at a road side eatery after having food when they reached near Sahibabad railway station cut, an Alto car overtook and waylaid their vehicle. Two persons in police attire alight from car and on the pretext of checking they entered inside the vehicle and forced the driver to drive as per their instructions. The victim Rohit told the police that robbers who were in police uniform took them on gun point and threatened to shot dead them in encounter in case they will raise any alarm. They instructed the driver to chase Alto. After reaching on a service road behind Karan gate police post at Loni road, they snatched the bag containing gold around 10 kg. The robbers left their 40,000 cash and mobile phones.

The victims reached Sahibabad police station at around 1.00 am and narrated the robbery incident to the police officer present on duty. Upon getting information higher officials reached and interrogated about the loot case. Teams of Crime branch and Special operation group have been deputed to work out the robbery.

