Mumbai: Basic security training for Ganpati mandals

festivals

According to Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) President Naresh Dahibhavkar, the crash course shall be given by the Bombay Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in case of eventualities like unidentified items, vehicular bombs

Ganpati procession in Mumbai

For Ganeshotsav 2019, the Mumbai Police will impart basic security training to a group of volunteers from all big mandals for the upcoming 10-day long annual public festival which starts from October 2, top officials said in Mumbai on Wednesday.

According to Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) President Naresh Dahibhavkar, the crash course shall be given by the Bombay Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in case of eventualities like unidentified items, vehicular bombs or terror strikes.

Also Read: Mumbai: Park and ride AC bus for Ganpati's darshan at Siddhivinayak

"The week-long training will start from August 16 and each Ganeshotsav mandal is likely to send around 8-10 volunteers. These trained volunteers would work in coordination with the police and private security agency and help reduce the burden on them," Dahibhavkar told IANS.

The issue was also discussed in a BSGSS meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Director-General of Police Subodh Jaiswal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve on Wednesday.

The BSGSS chief said that all mandals should be equipped to handle any sort of crises, whether disasters, emergencies or terror strikes and which is what will be the purpose of the module training that aims to empower them with basic skills so that they can complement the police efforts.

Also Read: Mumbai: Ganpati set for bumpy ride in Thane again!

In another important directive, the police have restrained all Ganeshotsav mandals in Mumbai from using drones at any time, especially during immersion ceremonies, on security grounds. However, one needs drones, the police will organise it at prominent immersion beaches like Girgaum, Dadar, Juhu, Versova, etc, and the final route maps for the immersion processions would be announced soon.

The norms for using loudspeakers are expected to be relaxed on October 2, 6, 7, and 12 - which is the final day of immersions, Dahibhavkar told IANS.

There will be an enhanced CCTV cover on the immersion routes, especially when there are diversions, in view of the huge infrastructure projects like Mumbai Metro works currently underway in different parts of the city and suburbs.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates