Mumbai: Basic security training for Ganpati mandals
According to Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) President Naresh Dahibhavkar, the crash course shall be given by the Bombay Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in case of eventualities like unidentified items, vehicular bombs
For Ganeshotsav 2019, the Mumbai Police will impart basic security training to a group of volunteers from all big mandals for the upcoming 10-day long annual public festival which starts from October 2, top officials said in Mumbai on Wednesday.
According to Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) President Naresh Dahibhavkar, the crash course shall be given by the Bombay Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in case of eventualities like unidentified items, vehicular bombs or terror strikes.
"The week-long training will start from August 16 and each Ganeshotsav mandal is likely to send around 8-10 volunteers. These trained volunteers would work in coordination with the police and private security agency and help reduce the burden on them," Dahibhavkar told IANS.
The issue was also discussed in a BSGSS meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Director-General of Police Subodh Jaiswal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve on Wednesday.
The BSGSS chief said that all mandals should be equipped to handle any sort of crises, whether disasters, emergencies or terror strikes and which is what will be the purpose of the module training that aims to empower them with basic skills so that they can complement the police efforts.
In another important directive, the police have restrained all Ganeshotsav mandals in Mumbai from using drones at any time, especially during immersion ceremonies, on security grounds. However, one needs drones, the police will organise it at prominent immersion beaches like Girgaum, Dadar, Juhu, Versova, etc, and the final route maps for the immersion processions would be announced soon.
The norms for using loudspeakers are expected to be relaxed on October 2, 6, 7, and 12 - which is the final day of immersions, Dahibhavkar told IANS.
There will be an enhanced CCTV cover on the immersion routes, especially when there are diversions, in view of the huge infrastructure projects like Mumbai Metro works currently underway in different parts of the city and suburbs.
On Sunday, thousands of Mumbaikars woke up to get the first glimpse of two of Mumbai's most popular Ganesh idols, the Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, as the two idols made their way out of the workshop in Lalbaug and were taken to their respective pandals in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
Mumbaikars were treated to the first look at Khetwadi Cha Raja, which is one of the most famous and one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. Established way back in 1959, the Khetwadi Cha Raja is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Girgaon, Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
In pic: Khetwadi Cha Raja being taken in a procession through the streets of Lalbaug to its pandal in Girgaon in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is also called Ganpati, is one of the most awaited festivals of the year in Mumbai and across the state of Maharashtra. Pic/Bipin Kokate
Thousands of devotees gathered outside the workshop in Lalbaug, Parel in order to get the first glimpse of their favourite Bappa. Pic/Bipin Kokate
Mumbaikars welcomed two of the most popular Ganesh Idols, Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, amidst chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as young and old tapped their feet to the beats of Dhol Tasha music while young girls were seen performing Lezim, which is a folk dance form of Maharashtra. Pic/Bipin Kokate
A devotee of Lord Ganesha is seen waving the flag of Shivaji Maharaj and leading the way as Chinchpokli Cha Raja makes its way to the pandal. Pic/Bipin Kokate
Besides Khetwadi Cha Raja, devotees were also lucky enough to get the first look of Chinchpokli Cha Raja which is also called as Chinchpoklicha Chintamani. This year, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani completes 100 years of being into existence. Pic/Bipin Kokate
The highlight of Chinchpoklicha Cha Raja was its 'Aagman Sohala', which welcomes lord Ganesha 10 days prior to the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the pic, the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani is taken through a procession at Lalbaug in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
In this picture, young boys and girls play instruments as thousands of devotees tap their feet marking the celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2019. Pic/Atul Kamble
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Mumbaikars got a glimpse of the first look of Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani as the Ganesh idols were taken to their respective pandals in Mumbai. Thousands of devotees had gathered outside the workshop in Lalbaug in order to get the first look of the famous Ganpati idols of Mumbai. See pictures. (All Pictures Couresty/Atul Kamble and Bipin Kokate)
