Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire in Matunga

The BEST bus caught fire at Maheshwari Udyan in Worli, BEST chief spokesperson, Hanumant Gophane describing the incident stated that the bus was on its way to Worli when the incident occurred at around 4.30 pm

The BEST bus on fire near Maheshwari Udyan. All Pictures/Shadab Khan

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a BEST bus from Worli bus depot has caught fire near Maheshwari Udyan. The bus belongs to the Worli depot and the BEST administration is awaiting more details in the case. BEST chairman Anil Patankar confirmed about the fire incident with Mid-Day.



The firefighters in action while trying to douse off the fire on BEST bus which caught fire near Maheshwari Udyan, Matunga

As a BEST chief spokesperson, Hanumant Gophane, said that at 4.15 pm, the bus was on route no 27 and on its way to Worli when the incident occurred. Sources said prima facie the fire was detected on the electrical board and the driver halted the bus under the bridge and extinguished the fire. There have been no injuries.

