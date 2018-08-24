Mumbai: Bhabha hospital doctors treat patient with jet spray stuck in rectum

national

Doctors at Bhabha hospital in Bandra treat a patient with a jet spray stuck 10 inches deep in his body; this was the third case this week alone

It's been a week of booty duty for doctors at Bhabha Hospital, where a 22-year-old arrived in the wee hours of Wednesday with an over 6-inch-long jet spray stuck in his rectum. The youth had reported to the casualty ward complaining of acute pain in his bottom. On being questioned, the young man confessed that he had accidentally inserted the metallic object in his anus. The spray was about 10 inches deep in the patient's body.

No major harm done

"From our medical examination, it was evident that this was a sexual practice the patient was habituated to. His sphincter was so dilated that we did not need to use anaesthesia or surgery to remove the foreign object," informed the on-duty MO, Dr Vinod Khade. It took around 30 minutes to remove the spray. The doctors counselled the youth not to resort to such hazardous acts, and called him for a follow-up in two days. Khade warned, "Had it not been removed in time, it could have led to major complications like blockage due to inflamed muscles and infection."

Two other cases

The doctor added that this week, they had treated two similar cases. In the first, a newly-wed woman's rectum was ruptured on her wedding night, and she required stitches. In the second case, a man was admitted with an internal tear so acute that an alternate opening had to be created for him to pass stools, until his wound heals.

"In the case of the newly-wed, despite being in acute pain, she was too shy to tell us her problem. She finally confided in her mother-in-law, who then passed on the information to us," said Dr Khade, adding, "Unlike the vaginal opening, which is flexible enough for a baby to come out of it, the anal muscles only dilate while flushing out body waste and then retain their firmness. So, inserting anything can lead to an internal muscle tear or a fissure, which causes acute pain and bleeding." He added that despite the taboo attached to such injuries, patients must seek medical attention at the earliest.

Expertspeak

"There is no sex education in schools to teach people what is safe and unsafe. It's important to show the function of sex toys as safer than some methods that result in injury or disease," said Ashok Row Kavi from the Humsafar Trust, which holds educational sessions on safer sex practices and use of condoms.

6inch Length of the jet spray

2inch Diameter of the spray head

10inch Depth it was pushed inside

30mins Time it took to remove the spray

Also read: Over 600 nails taken out from man's stomach in Bengal

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates