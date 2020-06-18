Mumbai: Bhayandar man stuck in isolation centre finally gets tested

The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) finally conducted a COVID-19 test on 50-year-old Vinod Yadav, who has been stuck at a quarantine centre for the past one week without even knowing whether he is a positive patient. After mid-day reported about how he has been locked up at the isolation centre for helping a neighbour, who is a COVID-19 patient, get admitted to a local hospital, the doctors at the centre said that he would be released within two days if his report came negative.

Civic sources said that an enquiry would also be conducted against the New Golden Nest building, Bhayandar East quarantine centre doctors, who 'mistakenly' kept Yadav there.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a doctor at the centre said, "We quarantined Yadav because he had helped a COVID-19 positive woman to get admitted at Themba Hospital. We thought he came in contact with her while on their way to the hospital. From the mid-day report we got to know that Yadav had sent the woman in a separate auto-rickshaw and did not come in contact with her. We only quarantine family members of COVID-19 patients. We have conducted a swab test on Yadav and he has to wait for another two days for the report. If the result comes negative, then he will be released immediately."

Meanwhile, Yadav said, "Today the doctors conducted a COVID-19 test on me and took a swab. They apologised for their mistake and said that I would be released in two days after the test result comes. I am stuck in this quarantine centre since June 10 and was not even checked for Coronavirus. I want to be released just for my family. They are dependent on me. I started my work almost after three months but I'm stuck again in this quarantine centre. Hope my test result turns out to be negative."

The incident

On June 5, Yadav's took an ill neighbour to Themba hospital but in separate auto. On June 7, she tested positive. On June 10, Yadav got a call from a civic officer who told him to reach a quarantine centre for a test. When he reached, he was locked inside a room.

