Mumbai: Man kills 85-year-old mother during fight in Bhayander

crime

The 45-year-old arrested accused, who is said to be mentally disturbed, told cops he murdered his mother in a fit of rage

Sonath Mitra seen with blood-stained hands from the window of his house

A neighbourhood in Bhayander West was on the edge on Saturday morning, when a 45-year-old man with blood-stained hands was found yelling from inside the window of his house, claiming that he had killed his mother. Locals alerted the police who immediately rushed to the spot, only to find a senior citizen lying dead on the floor.

The man, identified as Sonath Mitra, has now been arrested for allegedly killing his 85-year-old mother, Rama. The incident took place in Pratiksha Building near Madvi Lake in Bhayander West.



Sonath being taken to the police station. Pics/Hanif Patel

According to the police, the Mitras originally hail from West Bengal, and were living on rent in the building for the last one and a half years. Sonath used to work on a tourism bus, but lost the job as he was mentally unwell. Since then, a Catholic NGO had been paying for the house rent and making food arrangements for the mother and son.



Residents outside Pratiksha Building in Bhayander West, where the murder took place

During investigation, Sonath told the police that his mother and he would quarrel over minor issues. On Saturday morning, the police said, they had another argument. While they were fighting, he claimed his mother hit him. Furious, he assaulted her back, and she fell on the floor and injured her head. However, he panicked when he saw blood spurting out from her head. He then rushed out to the window, after which the police arrived.

"When we reached the spot, we saw Rama lying on the floor, and Sonath standing beside her limp body. She had suffered a grievous head injury. We rushed her to a local government hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival," said Senior Inspector CM Jadhav from Bhayander police station. The accused is in police custody. He has been booked and arrested under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder, said Jadhav.

Also Read: Man stabs wife to death in Bhayandar after suspecting her of having extra-marital affair

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates