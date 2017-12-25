Mumbai: Bhayander pilot crushed to death by truck after vehicle overtakes his bike

Certified pilot and avid biker comes under truck's rear wheels after it overtakes him in his lane; driver flees immediately

A pilot and avid biker tragically lost his life on Sunday morning after being crushed by a trailer truck on the Sativali bridge. The deceased has been identified as Varun Barmodi, as resident of Bhayander east. According to the police, Varun was riding his BMW GS 1200 motorbike from Bhayander to Manor with 10-15 friends when the accident occurred.



Varun Barmodi, a certified pilot and biker, was riding his BMW GSâÂÂÂÂ1200 motorbike when the tragic accident occured. Pics/Hanif Patel

Suddenly in the first lane

One of Varun's friends said, "When we reached near the Sativali bridge, there was a trailer in the middle lane. Varun was set to over take it, but when he was about to cross, the trailer suddenly came in the first lane and Varun came under its rear tyre." "Varun's brother Kunal was also with us. We all ran towards the trailer, but the driver had fled. After that, we called the police and took him to the nearest hospital, but he was declared dead before admission. Varun was a very safe rider," he added.

Looking for driver

Speaking to mid-day, BM Devre, investigating officer from Waliv police station said, "We have registered an FIR against the trailer driver under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. We don't know the driver's name yet, but we've seized his trailer and are looking for him."

Was the best rider

Varun's friend Prasad Patil said, "When the accident occurred, I was exactly behind him. It all happened within seconds. Varun was the best rider with tremendous control over his bike. We are certified bikers and always rode together. People used to call us Jay and Viru. I miss him."

