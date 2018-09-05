BJP MLA Ram Kadam's shocking statement: Will help you kidnap girl you want to marry

national

Mumbai BJP MLA Ram Kadam slammed by Opposition for offer made during Dahi Handi event at Ghatkopar on Monday

Ram Kadam at the Dahi Handi event, which was attended by the CM, at Ghatkopar on Monday. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

BJP legislator Ram Kadam seems to have jumped headlong into hot soup over an offer he made to help men kidnap the women they want to marry but who did not reciprocate their affections. A video of Kadam saying this at a Dahi Handi event he organised at Ghatkopar on Monday was aired on television channels.

Kadam can be heard saying, "You may meet me and seek my assistance. If you tell me that you have proposed to a girl and she says no to you, I will help you 100 per cent. I will tell you to bring your parents to me first, and if they, too, like the girl, I will kidnap her and hand her over to you. You can take my mobile number and call me."

The statement evoked strong reactions from the Opposition, which has demanded his arrest and sought an unconditional apology from him. State NCP president Jayant Patil said the MLA, whose event was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, should be arrested. "Does the CM approve of Kadam's irresponsible offer? What kind of culture is the BJP leader advocating ? The youth of Maharashtra will not approve of his criminal act," said Patil.

NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad said he was worried for his own daughter. "What if a boy from Kadam's constituency stalks my daughter? Will Kadam kidnap my daughter, too? His statement is nothing but a crime," said Awhad. The Mumbra MLA said instead of instigating the youth, Kadam should have suggested that the families of the girl and the boy meet and talk to sort out such social issues. "An open offer of kidnapping may encourage the crime."

On the back foot, Kadam retorted saying people would know clearly what he had said if the entire video was shown. "It will help understand the reference to context. The atmosphere was lighter and what I had said was interpreted wrongly," he said.

View Photos: Janmashtami in Mumbai: Varun Dhawan, Anusha Dandekar, Kiara Advani celebrate

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates