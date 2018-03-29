Mumbai blasts accused Farook Takla gets 12-day police custody

Farook Takla faces charges such as spreading and sponsoring terrorism, waging a war against the nation, criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, and had been absconding after the blasts



Mumbai blasts accused Farook Takla, who was recently deported from Dubai and arrested by the Mumbai Police, was on Wednesday sent to 12-day police custody in connection with the 1993 explosions that left 257 people dead.

A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) court here sent underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim's aide to police custody till April 9, 2018.

Takla was arrested on March 8 this year after being extradited from United Arab Emirates (UAE). He faces charges such as spreading and sponsoring terrorism, waging a war against the nation, criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, and had been absconding after the blasts. The court, in an earlier hearing, had extended his custody till March 28.

