Mumbai: BMC acted against us on plastic ban, say shopkeepers

While the Maharashtra government has assured there won't be any action against those carrying plastic till a solution is found for its disposal, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allegedly acted against those in possession of it.

Traders have alleged that on Tuesday, civic officials took action against three shopkeepers in Chakala at Andheri east, for possessing plastic. However, the civic body denied the allegations.

'They did not listen'

The shopkeepers were allegedly fined Rs 5,000 each. A shopkeeper said, "Officers from Shops and Establishments department inspected our shops. We have started disposing off plastic after the government's decision. They found a small plastic bag with garbage. I told them I was going to dispose it off and also informed them about the state's decision of giving one month's time. But they did not listen and imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000."

He added, "My daily income is hardly Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. So a fine of Rs 5,000 is very high."

What to do?

Secretary of Bharat Merchants Chamber, Vinod Gupta said, "The state has given 30 days time for proper implementation of the plastic ban as there is still no way of disposal. So what should traders do with plastic available with them?"

BMCâÂÂdenies

However, the BMC denied the allegations. Speaking to mid-day, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), Specials, Nidhi Choudhary said, "We have clearly instructed our staff to give breathing space for implementation of the plastic ban. Till the time everything is set, there will be no action under the new plastic ban law."

She added, "In this case (Chakala, Andheri) if anyone has taken action under the new law against shopkeepers for possessing plastic, then we will enquire how it happened."

