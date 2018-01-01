Mumbai: BMC continues demolition drive on New Years Eve, seals 30 more restaurants and bars

As many as 357 structures were razed yesterday, bringing the grand total up to 671 since Thursday night's blaze. New Year's 'bash' took an entirely new meaning at the Kamala Mills compound on Sunday



A BMC worker tears down illegal structures at Sheesha Lounge at Mathuradas Mills compound in Lower Parel. Pic/Shadab Khan

It was a dull New Year's Eve at Kamala Mills, with most restaurants and pubs choosing to stay shut while the BMC continued its massive demolition drive there yesterday. As many as 357 structures were razed yesterday, bringing the grand total up to 671 since Thursday night's blaze. New Year's 'bash' took an entirely new meaning at the Kamala Mills compound on Sunday, where mid-day found BMC staffers working in full swing, razing unauthorised constructions at eight spots there and at the nearby Raghuvanshi Mills.



Well-known gaming zone, Smaaash, was among the establishments that were demolished yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

BMC employees were seen demolishing illegal structures at the well-known gaming zone, Smaaash, along with Sheesha Lounge, Cariose Hotel, Welspun House. Officials tore down illegal cafeterias, godowns, staircases, rooftop structures, terrace kitchens and other extensions. There was considerable police bandobast as well to ensure protection for the demolition crew.

Meanwhile, workers also started clearing the debris from Thursday night's fire. While restaurants and pubs remained closed there, owners and employees were seen clearing the area and packing up goods that had not been damaged by the fire. This reporter also came across a scrap dealer hoping to make some money off the demolition debris. "At many places, the BMC has carried out demolition in such a manner that the iron and metal debris will be of no use. So, I have come here to fix a deal with one of the shop owners for their scrap," said the dealer. BMC also took action at several places in Bandra, such as Otters Club, Khar Gymkhana, Bandra Gymkhana and Wellington Gymkhana.

357 Structures razed down on Sunday

616 Eateries checked on Sunday

30 Total number of hotels/restaurants sealed, as per officials

