Mumbai: BMC finalises 9,000 hawking pitches in two zones in city

Handing over registration certificates will be a tough task ahead for the BMC

File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has finalised 9,000-odd pitches in two zones for hawkers as it plans to implement the hawkers' policy by early next year. However, the scrutiny and qualification of the hawkers is yet to be started. Handing over registration certificates will be a tough task ahead for the civic body.

The civic body has finalised 80 hawking roads/streets in Zone V, which includes Kurla, Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, and 63 streets in Zone VII that includes Kandivli, Borivli and Dahisar. While the BMC had set an ambitious target of finalising hawkers by December end, this seems to be an impossible task as the pitches of about five other zones in the city are yet to be finalised.

While Zone V has about 5,037 pitches, Zone VII has 4,460 pitches. R central ward, that includes Borivli, already has many hawkers, while RM Bhattad Road, Devidas Road, Chandavarkar Road and LT Road has the major chunk of the hawking pitches. Interestingly, even Gorai, which is considered to be inaccessible, is included as a hawking zone by the BMC.

These pitches will be allowed a small space and if the hawkers who qualify are more than the number of pitches then they will have to operate according to a predetermined time-table. Senior civic officials requesting anonymity, said, "We aim to at least start giving out registration certificates before December end, but the entire plan will be implemented only next year."

The BMC will focus on allotting hawkers space based on the commodity they are selling. Especially around religious institutions, the BMC will allow only user-friendly commodities. Further, the BMC is also likely to have only-women vending spaces and colour-coded vending spaces, said civic officials. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijay Balamwar was unavailable for comment.

