Mumbai: 'BMC ignoring our plaints on polluting cement plant,' alleges activist

The illegal RMC plant is being operated in Gavanpada close to Nahur Road in Mulund West

A city-based activist has alleged that despite filing multiple complaints against an illegal Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant, the BMC has not taken any action against the plant located in a thickly populated area of Mulund.

On October 8, activist Godfrey Pimenta from Watchdog Foundation, wrote a letter about to the police commissioner, BMC, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar. In the letter, Pimenta has stated that despite several complaints regarding the RMC plant, no action has been initiated by the authorities.

"We are constrained to inform you that despite multiple complaints nothing is working. Looks like money power is taking care of all valid objections and the builder is openly threatening the locals that one dare not touch him. Why are authorities silent on this air pollution issue? If it was not pandemic, Watchdog Foundation would have led massive morcha against all authorities concerned," Pimenta said.

"Please also note in case of your failure to stop this public nuisance, we will be compelled to move Lokayukta of Maharashtra state or alternatively move National Green Tribunal (NGT) at Pune for appropriate relief," Pimenta added. He also claimed that RMC plant is in clear violation of guidelines prescribed by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board but the authorities concerned are turning a blind eye.

When mid-day tried to contact Ward Officer Kishor Gandhi, he remained unavailable.

