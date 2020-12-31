Mumbai: BMC manages to get Rs 400 crore more to fight COVID

The Shiv Sena-led BMC has received an additional Rs 400 crore to its contingency fund for COVID-19 mitigation measures. The proposal was approved in a standing committee meeting on Wednesday, amid opposition not just from its rival the BJP, but its allies in the MVA too - the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.



Shiv Sena's partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress supported the BJP which demanded that the proposal be sent back to the administration. Though the voting by members was a tie, Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav used his vote, approving the proposal. The civic administration now has a free reign to use the funds till March 31, 2021.

In the proposal, the BMC administration stated that so far it has spent over Rs 1,632 crore on various initiatives taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, and that it now needs additional R400 crore. This amount would also be used for vaccination drives.

The proposal also sought approval for the past additions to the contingency fund. But, when the proposal was tabled, a huge chaos broke out. The BJP demanded that the proposal be sent back to the administration and they be provided with a complete detail of the administration's spending. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party also alleged that the BMC has been fooling the members of the committee by not providing the details and wasting taxpayers' money.

Ravi Raja, opposition leader in the BMC and Congress leader, said, "The ruling party has been referring all the proposals related to COVID-19 expenditure back to the administration. Hence, it was necessary for even us to do the same, but the ruling party suddenly changed its stand. This is an insult to the committee and rubbishes the purpose of the audit of the expenses done on COVID-19-related measures."

BJP group leader, Prabhakar Shinde, said, "The BMC is giving such an estimate on what grounds? How do they know how much money will be needed and if they are going to use the entire contingency fund on COVID-19? Tomorrow if we are struck by another unfortunate disaster, where will the money come from and how will the BMC handle the situation then?"

Jadhav, a Sena corporator, said, "Is the Opposition trying to claim that COVID-19 is over in the city and that there is no need for the measures taken by the BMC? It is necessary for the administration to continue with all the facilities as the fear of COVID-19 is still there. And thus approving this proposal was important by casting my vote in case of a tie."

