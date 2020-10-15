Mumbai: BMC officials accused of assaulting two no-mask offenders

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have been accused of assaulting two youths - one works for a national news TV channel - as one of them was not wearing a mask. The youths have been arrested by the Malwani police for assaulting BMC officials. While a police officer has claimed to have seen the accused abusing the BMC officials, the father of one of the youths has alleged that they were falsely implicated. It is also being claimed that the police registered the FIR and arrested the youths without investigation.

The youths have been charged with sections 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Marve Road, Malwani. Suraj Yadav, 19, met his friend Prince Singh, 23, on the way to work. The police said some BMC officers saw Singh was not wearing a mask and asked him to pay the fine. Yadav suspected they were imposters and asked for their IDs, and an argument started.When Singh realized they were genuine, he ran, with the officials chasing him. Yadav began shooting the incident on his mobile phone.

"The BMC officers grabbed Singh and beat him. One of them saw Suraj recording the incident and assaulted him. He snatched the phone," said Yadav's father Pyarelal, 50. "If the police watch the video, who was wrong, and who was right will be revealed. But they did not do so and they were falsely arrested," added Pyarelal.

"It is clearly visible in the CCTV at the spot that the BMC officers are beating my client, a journalist. It was the responsibility of the police to investigate and then arrest. But they did not do so," said Yadav's lawyer, advocate Bala Naygan.

"We registered a case and arrested both youths. I saw both the accused abusing the BMC officials," said Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad. Yadav has also claimed that the video of the alleged assault on the youths was deleted at the Malwani police station. SI Kalapad said he was not aware of this. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sanjog Kabre of P north municial ward was not available for comment.

