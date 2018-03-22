Mumbai: BMC records a 20 per cent rise in dog bite cases

Animal activists claim the gradual rise in numbers and say that this is just the tip of the iceberg as BMC does not compile many of the cases where victims go to private hospitals for treatment



Representation pic/Thinkstock

Mumbai has once again been gripped by the dog bite menace, according to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body's numbers indicate a 20 per cent rise in dog bite cases compared to last year, with one lakh cases recorded between March 2017 and February 2018, which further comes down to 273 people being bitten by dogs every day.

Animal activists claim BMC has failed to curb these incidents, considering the gradual rise in numbers and say that this is just the tip of the iceberg as BMC does not compile many of the cases that go to private hospitals. Veterinary doctors say focusing on better sterilization and anti-rabies vaccination can help bring down the numbers. In the past six years, more than five lakh dog bite cases have been recorded in the city, with the highest number of cases (1,09,563) being registered between March 2017 and February 2018.

While 82,274 cases were recorded in 2012, the number fell to 80,934 cases in 2015. In 2016, 82,564 cases were registered with BMC. All of these were treated at 100 Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) centres.

Controlling the bite

As per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation, sterilization and anti-rabies aid in controlling canine aggression. "This can only be controlled through sterilization, which scientifically also helps in curbing the aggression among dogs, since their desire for sex is managed," said Nirali Koradia, animal right activist.

Making matters worse is non-payment to several NGOs working for the BMC to contain these cases. Utkarsh Star Mitra Mandal, an NGO engaged in neutering and vaccinating stray dogs, hasn't received a rupee of the R65 lakh they have invested for almost a year.

No money

Advocate Dagadu Londhe, general secretary of the NGO said, "In 2016, BMC floated a tender for the project. We participated in it, but we have not received the promised money, which goes up to approximately R65 lakh, for the last calendar year. BMC doesn't have the money to pay for this, which is their problem. But this discourages NGOs from participating." Despite repeated attempts, Dr Padmaja Kesker, BMC's health officer, could not be contacted.

Also read: Thane: Stray dog unleashes terror in Ulhasnagar, bites 10 locals

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates