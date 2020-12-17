Mumbai: BMC rejects Tata company for Malad sewage treatment plant

The BMC's Standing Committee rejected on Wednesday a proposal to engage Tata Consulting Engineers as a consultant for the Malad sewage treatment plant saying it was against the conditions set by the civic body. It may award the R61-crore project to the second-lowest bidder.

The BMC is developing seven plants to treat waste at Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Bhandup, Versova, Malad and Ghatkopar for Rs 14,000 crore.

BJP member Bhalchandra Shirsat said the Tata firm has already bagged contracts for five plants. It first got the contract in 2015 for a pilot project in Colaba. While the BMC later changed the norms limiting two plants per consultant, the company was handed the contracts for Dharavi, Bhandup, Versova and Ghatkopar between 2018 and 2020 owing to its experience and for quoting much less than other bidders.

Shirsat demanded the suspension of the chief engineer of the sewage operation department saying the official misled BMC's new officers.

Shiv Sena corporator and leader of the house Vishakha Raut said, "The process has already been delayed. The contract can be given to the second-lowest bidder by asking it to work at the cost of the lowest bidder." It was accepted by chairman Yashwant Jadhav.

07

No. of sewage treatment plants BMC will set up

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news