Mumbai: BMC replaces Sandhurst Road's Hancock Bridge overnight

Those involved in the manufacturing of the frame at Chandigarh pose with it

In a first for the city, half of the new motorable bridge will be set up over the railway tracks in a single day, at the spot where the original Hancock bridge was demolished four years ago. The new bridge, which is 65 metres in length and 15 metres wide, weighs 660 metric tonnes and poses a challenge — the mammoth frame must be put in place at one go without damaging overhead wires and poles.

After the frame is put in place, the asphalting will be done. While this half of the bridge will be used for traffic both ways soon after it is put in place around March, the other half of it will be transported and fixed similarly when it is ready, doubling the size.

Hancock bridge, which was built in 1879 near Sandhurst Road railway station, connecting Mazgaon to the Western parts of the city, was demolished in January 2016 after being declared unsafe. Now the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is ready to take on the huge task of placing the new bridge's frame in place.

Assembling a bridge

"As there is continuous traffic of trains, it is very difficult to build a bridge over the tracks as we cannot stop train services. So, the BMC opted for an assembled bridge. Until now, foot over bridges were being put up in such a manner but putting together a motorable bridge is a huge task," said one of the engineers associated with the work.

Some BMC engineers checked the ready frame of the bridge

BMC has completed building the foundation structure on both sides. The girders too are on the site, on the Mazgaon side of the tracks. The BMC has submitted the Temporary Arrangement Drawing (TAD) report to the railways and its officers have sent it to the Commissioner of Safety for approval. The Central Railway has completed rearrangement of overhead wires required for the job.

After the approval, the BMC will assemble all the girders which have been on site from November. "The bridge frame parts came from Chandigarh. We couldn't transport the whole frame, so the parts were dismantled and then transported. Now we will again assemble it with 20,000 bolts," said another officer from the Bridges Department. It will take around 45 days (about March) to assemble the parts and the frame will occupy Mazgaon road. The BMC is taking permission from the traffic police for this.

Total cost Rs 52-crore

The bridge will be ready for traffic from both sides after being assembled and then asphalt will be put on it. The other equal part of the bridge will be placed similarly.

The cost of the whole bridge is Rs 52 crore, and the BMC has agreed to pay Rs 28 crore for codal and 10-year maintenance charges and Rs 11 crore for the rearrangement of the overhead wires to the Central Railway.

65mts

Length of the new bridge

15mts

Width of the new bridge

Rs 52cr

Cost of the entire bridge

