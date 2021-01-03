Mumbai: BMC says they are prepared for the vaccine launch

Ironically, crowds gather to get their antigen tests done at Dadar station, after arriving from Gujarat. Pic/Ashish Raje

As the state recorded 3,000 plus cases and with numbers in Mumbai still above 500, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said it is making headway with its vaccination preparation.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, visited the Bhandup site, which is being developed as the central storage capacity, and took stock of the work being done there. The civic body has said that once the vaccines are made available, they can start the vaccination drive within 24 hours.

The state on Saturday recorded 3,218 new cases, taking the total tally of Maharashtra to 19.38 lakh. The total number of COVID-related deaths recorded in the state on Saturday was 51, taking the total to 49,631. The city, however, recorded 593 fresh cases on Saturday. The Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivli Corporation recorded 103, 83, and 88 cases, respectively in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 94.34 per cent with 1,526 patients discharged across the state on Saturday alone. Mumbai's recovery rate also stands at 93 per cent while the doubling rate is improving, and is currently at 361 days. The city's daily growth rate is now at 0.21 per cent, as the total count now stands at 2.94 lakh cases. The city has 7,892 ongoing cases.

The number of deaths due to other causes in the state was 1,151. These deaths are the cases where positive patients tested negative, and later died due to other complications. Meanwhile, the state collected 1.28 crore laboratory samples, out of which 19.38 lakh have tested positive with 15.04 per cent positivity ratio in the state.

However, seven deaths were recorded in MMR apart from Mumbai, taking the total tally of deaths recorded in MMR to 19. According to civic officials, all the seven patients in Mumbai were suffering from other ailments, and five deaths were of senior citizens.

19,38,854

Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

593

Total no. of cases reported in Mumbai on Saturday

7

No. of deaths in city on saturday

3,218

Total no. of cases reported in state on Saturday

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news