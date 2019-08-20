Mumbai: BMC says water stock this year is more than last two years

mumbai-rains

The lakes have enough stock of water currently

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

Though the rain has receded since last week in Mumbai, the catchment area of the seven lakes which supplies water to the city, have enough stock of water according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total water stock of the lakes is 94.68 per cent, which according to the civic body is more than the last two years' stock around the same time. The stock has to be 100 per cent at the end of September for uninterrupted supply of water throughout the year, a senior official from the water department told mid-day.

The BMC had imposed a 10 per cent cut in water supply and 15 per cent in timings since November 2018 after water stock in the lakes had depleted owing to insufficient rainfall last year in the catchment areas. The civic body had decided to withdraw the water cut in July this year after reviewing the water stocks in all the seven lakes and sufficient rainfall.

The total water stock in Mumbai is more than the last two years. Pic/BMC

There are possibilities of light rain in the city as well as suburbs on Tuesday, according to a tweet by the BMC. The minimum temperature is predicted to be 26 degrees while the maximum temperature can go up to 32 degrees.

Also read: Mumbai rains: Lake levels rise to 92 per cent after heavy showers

(with inputs from Prajakta Kasale)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates