Mumbai: BMC seal Bachchans' home; 10,000 chant for their recovery

Years after the country prayed for the well-being of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who sustained a severe injury during the shooting of the film 'Coolie,' fans are back to it again. This time, they are praying for the health of Bachchan's entire family, which — except for wife Jaya Bachchan — has tested COVID-19 positive. Around 10,000 people chanted Maha Mrityunjay Mantra, and some performed a havan and pooja at the Mithila Hanuman temple at Ganesh Nagar, Kandivli west on Sunday morning for their speedy recovery.

An online group of fans spread across the world also prayed for the actor and his family.



Civic workers sanitised the Bachchans' four bungalows including Janak, seen here, and sealed them

The havan and pooja was organised by five youths — Gopal Jha, Mukesh Choudhary, Dinesh Singh, Deepak Pandey and Vinod Gupta — all residents of Ganesh Nagar.

Speaking to mid-day, Jha said, "Five of us organised it all with the help of BJP councillor Kamlesh Yadav. We are big fans of Amitabh Bachchan Sir and can't see his family in trouble. This havan and pooja is for their fastest recovery. We visited the families of the 10,000 residents of Ganesh Nagar in the morning and requested them to do Mrityunjay Mantra at home to maintain social distancing. The 10,000 people did it together at 10 am to about 12.30 pm."



Amitabh Bachchan's fan, Ayush Kundal, from Indore

Choudhary said, "We never miss an Amitabh movie and he is just like my family member. We all are with you Amitabh Sir."

The Amitabh Bachchan External Family (ABEF team) online group that is spread across the world also came together for the Bachchans. Suresh Jumani of ABEF team said, "On Sunday at sharp 6.00 pm we all prayed silently at home for the Bachchan family."



The BMC notice outside the Bachchans' bungalow Pratiksha

Bungalows sealed

Six family members who were the Bachchan's high-risk contacts, were tested and two of them were also found positive. Their 54 staff members were screened by a health team of K west ward and advised testing.

The Bachchans' four bungalows — Janak, Pratiksha, Jalsa and Vatsa — were sanitised and sealed. Family members and staff have been home quarantined.

Wishes from Ayush

A 22-year-old, differently-abled youth, Ayush Kundal from Indore, who paints with the toes of his left leg, has started another painting for Amitabh Bachchan. After years of watching Kaun Banega Crorepati at his neighbour's houses, Ayush painted scenes from it and gifted them to the actor last year.

Ayush's mother Saroj said, "On Saturday night after hearing that Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive, Ayush began to cry. On Sunday morning he started Mrityunjay Mantra at home for his fast recovery and later started painting to give his best wishes to Mr Bachchan. He also said that he will complete the drawing in a day."

54

No. of Bachchans' staffers advised COVID-19 testing

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news