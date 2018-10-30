Mumbai: BMC to explore if private parking spaces could turn into a public one

national

City to appoint consultant to study all private and public parking spaces to explore if slots in residential buildings can be opened to public for a few hours every day

To curtail roadside parking, the BMC could utilise space left empty in housing societies during work hours and turn it into public parking areas. Representational Image

To decongest city roads, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) might be parking up the wrong tree, possibly in your housing society. As part of deciding the rules and regulations for implementing the parking authority promised in Development Plan 2034, the civic body is mulling over allowing public parking in private spaces, specifically in housing societies. However, it won't be implemented before consultants decide on its feasibility.

Highly-placed BMC sources revealed that guidelines will be framed only after a consultant is appointed to first survey the parking pattern of the entire city. Civic officials said consultants will have the scope to identify ways to reduce the load of parked vehicles on the road, as well as create ample parking space with proper planning, by possibly raking in private parking spaces under the parking authority promised in the DP.



The BMC would be appointing a consultant to study parking patterns in private housing societies and private parking spaces. Representational Image

The soon-to-be-formed authority will be given the responsibility of overseeing parking arrangements in the city and centrally managing those spaces. The members of the authority will also ensure maximum utilisation of these spaces. The body will have members from the Mumbai Traffic Police, non-government organisations, Regional Transport Office representatives, BMC officers, experts, as well as public representatives.

Give required data

A senior civic official, not willing to be named, said, "During the review meeting held in early October, civic chief [Ajoy Mehta] had asked the ward officials to give required data for the implementation of the parking authority. While the ward officials will be giving out the data on public parking spaces, we will hire a consultant to study parking patterns in private [housing] societies and private parking spaces."

He added, " By doing this, we'll bring private parking under the purview of the parking authority. We're considering allowing vehicles to use whichever private parking space is vacant as a public parking space for several hours. This would definitely help contain congestion on roads. But a lot of challenges are involved in this plan. The consultants who will be appointed will give us a feasibility report on the same."

No more details

BMC's chief engineer of roads and traffic, and its director of engineering services remained rather tight-lipped. He told mid-day: "The civic chief has given us a line of action to start working on, but the entire planning is at a preliminary stage and I cannot give any more details."

