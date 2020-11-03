Mumbai: BMC told to use precast drains for roads

The standing technical advisory committee — an advisory body that recommends new and improved techniques to carry out civil works in the city — has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to start using precast drains. These are ready to use drains and do not need the conventional on site construction. This recommendation to the SWD department has already been included in various tenders for construction of roadside box drains. The precast drains are expected to cut down on the time needed for closure of dug roads and footpaths and are also cost effective.

The committee recommended the use of the U-shaped precast RCC drains or water entrances, which are manufactured using special type of moulds and accessories from Germany/Japan, with high accuracy. They are steam cured to gain early strength. According to the recommendation, the strength is far better than the drain cast at site, and the design life is 25 years. The catch pit prevents the silt flowing from the road into the drain. They are designed to take even vehicular load and as the grating is hinged to the water entrances, the lid cannot be displaced and accidents are likely to be avoided.

Currently after excavation, the construction time for conventional construction at site for 100-m drain is 27 days, whereas precast RCC drains can be laid only in one day. While the conventional method includes construction by ordering concrete at site, the use of steel and shutters, the box drains will only have to be laid and even the footpath cover will be available, revealed sources.

An official from the Storm Water Drains department said, "The RCC water entrance has a life up to 25 years and the cost is much cheaper than the on-site construction of water entrance. For example, to lay a 600x600 millimetre dimension drain the construction cost is R13,200 per metre, while in the case of the precast moulds, the cost is about R6,900 per metre."

