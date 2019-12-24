Mumbai: BMC's Rs 600 crore waste-to-energy plant to soon get contractor

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) floated the tender twice and gave several extensions, the civic body will finally have a contractor for the Rs600 crore waste-to-energy plant that will be constructed at the Deonar dumping ground.

Financial bids from three companies are being scrutinised after all of them qualified for the work and civic officials said that a contractor will be finalised early next month. The BMC first started the bidding process for the project in 2016. But the project had no takers and no one responded to the proposals. However, in September, the BMC finally got responses from three bidders including one European and two Indian companies.

Civic officials from the Solid Waste Management Department (SWM) said there are a few formalities before work can start. "After a contractor is finalised, the proposal will require approval from the Standing Committee. We are trying to ensure that the work can finally begin this year," said a senior civic official.

He added that the SWM department has asked for an allocation of R180 crore in the upcoming budget for the same. The waste-to-energy plant at Deonar which is based on a 'Design, Build and Commissioning,' model, is expected to have the capacity to process around 3,000 tonnes of waste per day and to generate power of minimum 25 MW.

