Mumbai: Boat carrying state Chief Secretary capsizes in Arabian sea near Shivaji memorial site

national

The Coast Guard said that the boat carrying officials were heading towards the site of the proposed memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where work was scheduled to begin on Wednesday

A boat carrying some senior state government officials and Maharashtra Chief Secretary D K Jain capsized around 4.15 PM in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai Coast on Wednesday. The Coast Guard said that the boat carrying officials were heading towards the site of the proposed memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where work was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The boat capsized in the sea after hitting a rocky patch, an official said. A second boat which was in the vicinity managed to reach the tragedy spot within minutes and helped rescue the victims. Due to the unforeseen incident, the commencement event has been cancelled.

According to Coast Guard, another boat carrying at least 40 media persons, TV crew and officials overturned while on a trip for a 'puja' of the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai. Two helicopters deployed for rescue work and managed to rescue all the people, though one was feared missing, an official said. Two survivors have been rescued from the area while one is still missing.

Also Read: Ship Rams Into Indian Fishing Boat Off Kerala Coast Leaving Three Dead

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest update