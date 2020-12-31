Mumbai: Borivli murder mystery turns out to be suicide

The body of a 35-year-old man from Borivli was found floating in Bhayandar creek in an apparent case of death by suicide. The police suspect Harshit Doshi first slashed his wrists before jumping off a bridge, though they are yet to establish what pushed him to take the extreme step.

Doshi, a resident of Sagar Society on PM Kulkarni Road, was employed with a share-broking firm. He was a post-graduate in Commerce and owned two shops in Borivli.

His mother called the police around 10 am on Monday after she saw bloodstains outside his bedroom and found it locked. "The mother feared her son was killed. When we opened the room with the help of a locksmith, Doshi was not there," said an officer from Borivli police station.

A team of local police and Unit 11 of the Crime Branch checked the CCTV footage of the building which showed Doshi leaving the society premises a few hours earlier.

The suspected murder mystery turned into a suicide in the afternoon when the Borivli police learnt that someone had parked a car on the Bhayandar creek bridge and it had caused a traffic jam.

"We had shared Harshit's car number on wireless. After it was found on the Bhayandar creek bridge, we conducted a search and saw it floating in the water. An autopsy report showed he died due to drowning. We handed over the body to the family," said investigating officer Arvind Ghag of Borivli police station.

Doshi's family believed that he was suffering from some disease and was fed up with it, but cops did not find it credible. Ghag said, "The post-mortem report said Doshi did not have any disease. Also, we did not find any suicide note. We are trying to ascertain the cause of his death."

