Mumbai: Borivli national park animals to live Bigg Boss life?

Covering an area of 104 sq kilometres, SGNP is considered the largest park in the world located within city limits

Plans have been mooted to set up an e-surveillance project at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. As per the plan, 40-metre-high towers will be set up at various points in the forest fitted with optical, thermal, bullet and dome cameras. The aim is to keep a tab on human activity and movement of wild animals in order to prevent man-animal conflict as well as poaching. Similar projects have been implemented at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Brahmapuri Forest Division and Navagaon Nagzhira Tiger Reserve in Vidharbha.

This was among other plans discussed during a meeting with Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod who visited SGNP a few days ago. Also, at the meeting were Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sunil Limaye and SGNP Director Anwar Ahmed.

A senior official from the forest department told mid-day, "The forest minister was given a presentation about the several plans we have for SGNP. He has asked us to appoint an international project management consultant to prepare a management plan for SGNP, which aims at conserving the rich biodiversity found in this unique forest. We also have plans for an electronic surveillance system in SGNP."



Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod met with Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sunil Limaye and SGNP Director Anwar Ahmed

According to officials, the main purpose of e-surveillance system is to monitor wild animals like leopards and conduct rescue operations effectively and promptly, especially during forest fires. This will also warn local human populations about the movement of wild animals.

A similar system is already in place at Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Assam and at Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

Rathod also asked SGNP authorities to speed up the ongoing work of Nature Interpretation Centre and Taxidermy Centre, adding that visitors should be educated about the importance and rich biodiversity at SGNP.

