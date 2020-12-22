Mumbai: Two Rajdhanis with same look & colour leave commuters in panic

Two New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express trains, having the same colour and look, arriving at a gap of just 10 minutes and halting at Borivli station for just two minutes has been leading to major confusion among passengers.

The first panic trigger is that both trains halt at Borivli for just two minutes, which means one has to rush even if one is not running late. The second issue is that while locating compartments, if they are late, passengers of both trains, handling their baggage, families and kids, negotiating their way through the crowded station, often end up struggling to find the correct train.

"We do not have much time to verify boards or listen to those stuttering announcements and end up getting into the wrong train, leading to confusion, arguments and often, alarm chain pullings," Bhavesh Joshi, a commuter at Borivli said.

While the 02951 New Delhi Rajdhani Special departs from Mumbai Central at 5 pm and arrives at Borivli at 5:22 pm to depart at 5:24 pm, the 02953 Nizamuddin Rajdhani departs from Mumbai Central at 5:10 pm and arrives at Borivli at 5:33 pm to depart at 5:36 pm.

"I have received several complaints from commuters at Borivli about this peculiar issue and there have been chain-pulling incidents too. I have taken up the issue with the railway ministry and the zonal railways, too, and appealed to them for a solution," said Subhash Gupta, member of National Railway Users Consultative Committee.

Railway officials said that usually, rakes of all classes of Rajdhani trains are kept in similar livery to ease replacing them during emergencies, thereby avoiding delays. Bold signage in multiple languages is enough of an indicator, the officials added.

"There have been no incidents of any chain pulling recorded because of the said reason, and we have been careful with the signage and announcements for both trains," Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

5.24 pm

Time the 02951 New Delhi Rajdhani departs from Borivli

5.36 pm

Time the 02953 Nizamuddin Rajdhani departs from Borivli

