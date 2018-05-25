Mumbai-born viral social media sensation Just Sul speaks about fame and fun

From his straight-face, no-f**ks-to-give videos to Kardashian impersonations, this mechanical and electrical engineer who's settled in Zambia has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram



The name Shantinath Sul might not ring a bell, but if you're an Instagrammer, the title Just Sul surely will. From his straight-face, no-f**ks-to-give videos to Kardashian impersonations, this mechanical and electrical engineer who's settled in Zambia has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Next weekend, he will return to Mumbai, his hometown, for Influencers Gig, a social media summit. Excerpts from an interview.

What made you get on social media?

I met Said [@itsjustsaid, his employer's son] after he graduated from university, and we quickly bonded [in 2014, Lusaka]. He would always film me while I said funny things or would rap lyrics; he had a great vision for me and asked me if I wanted to become famous. I replied, "Yes, why not!" I didn't really know how or what he was doing but I trusted his plan and strategy. Now I have a better understanding and think that social media is a great platform.



What's it like to return to your hometown?

I am excited to come back! I usually come as Sul and spend time with the family, but this is the first time I'm coming as Just Sul and I can't wait to interact with all my fans there. I want to make people smile.

What is your advice to those keen to make it big in social media comedy?

Don't force it. In short: creativity, consistency, and collaborations.

How accepting was your family of your work?

In the beginning, they didn't really understand what I was doing. But now, they're supportive and proud, especially my son [he has a son and a daughter].

ON May 26, 11 am onwards (also featuring VitalyZDTV, Sahil Khattar and more)

AT JVPD, Juhu.

log on to insider.in and bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 750 onwards

