Mumbai: Boyfriend, friend of girl that jumped from Malwani building to be questioned

The Malwani police have detained two people, including the boyfriend of the 27-year-old woman who died after falling from the 15th floor of a building in Malwani on Monday. The cops had already been questioning four people in connection with the woman, Arpita Tiwari’s, death. According to a preliminary investigation, there was a party going on at the flat.

The building where the incident happened yesterday

Tiwari, a resident of Mira Road, had gone to Manavsthal Building in Malwani for a party along with her boyfriend, Pankaj Jadhav, 30. Both had come to the flat around 2.30 am on Monday. The party was going on till 5 am. Around 9 am, friends in the flat found Tiwari missing. When they started searching for her, they found her body, clad only in her undergarments, on the second floor duct. Tiwari was taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The Malwani cops had launched an investigation, questioning all the people in the flat till late night on Monday. This morning, the police detained Jadhav and one more friend for questioning. According to a source, "Pankaj and his friend were not giving proper and logical answers to the cops' questions and hence they suspect foul play." Another source told mid-day, "We have not excluded the possibility of murder and are probing that angle, too. We will get a clear idea as the investigation progresses."

