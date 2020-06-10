Mumbai, brace for heavy rain from today

A low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is currently moving in a north/northwest direction towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is likely to cause increased rain activity for the next couple of days in east Maharashtra, including Mumbai. This will be followed by the arrival of monsoon over the weekend, predicted Skymet Weather.

Speaking to mid-day, Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said, "We will see an increase in rain activity over eastern Maharashtra from Wednesday. The low-pressure area that has developed over the Bay of Bengal is moving in a west/northwest direction towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and may intensify leading to rainfall in eastern Vidarbha and the adjoining Marathwada region, as well as in Mumbai, Nashik and Malegaon. These pre-monsoon showers will eventually culminate into the onset of rains between June 12-14 over Mumbai, Pune and the rest of the state. By June 15-16, southern districts of Gujarat may receive good rainfall as well."

Palawat also said that there would be increased wind activity and heavy showers, accompanied by lightning, over parts of North Maharashtra as well as Vidarbha and Marathwada. "Mumbai is likely to receive on and off rain between June 10-12 before monsoon makes its way to the city."

12-14 June

Period when monsoon is expected to hit the state

