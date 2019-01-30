Mumbai: British animal expert calms aggressive tigress; SGNP officials impressed

national

Neville Buck gives key inputs on the Rusty Spotted Cat's breeding programme; will train keepers on better animal handling techniques

Neville Buck (centre) briefs officials on animal care

It was a scene straight out of wildlife shows on TV at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Sunday, as authorities and officials saw an expert calm an aggressive tigress with much ease.

"Basanti is known for her aggressive behaviour whenever she sees people, but when Neville [Buck] approached her cage, she instantly calmed down. He has spent 30 years looking after and studying these majestic cats in captivity and so his experience will be very helpful for us," said an SGNP official.

Officials see a ray of hope for the captive breeding programme of the Rusty Spotted Cat with the arrival of Buck, an animal expert from the UK. He suggested that the park authorities build a new breeding centre for the cats away from the current location, near the captive tigers' enclosure. Accordingly, three locations in the park have been shortlisted.

SGNP Director and Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Anwar Ahmed said, "Buck heads the small carnivores section at Aspinall Foundation, Port Lympne Wild Animal Park in Kent. Based on his ideas, we will be developing a new breeding centre for the cats."

SGNP Veterinary Officer Dr Shailesh Pethe and small cat expert Shomita Mukherjee also briefed Buck about the cats' daily routine and caretaking methods. Buck gave a presentation of his work to senior officials, including Addl PCCF M K Rao, and is likely to train keepers on animal handling during his three-day visit.

