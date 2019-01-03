Mumbai: Builder Sanjay Agarwal ends his life due to stress over project delays

crime

It happened this morning at around 11:25 am. At the time of the incident, his son, brother in law & staff was also present outside his cabin.

Chembur: Sanjay Agarwal (57 yrs), of Sanjona Builders, shot himself dead with his licensed revolver at his office in Sindhi Colony, Chembur today.

"Agarwal allegedly shot himself with his licensed revolver in his office cabin in Chembur's Sindhi Colony around 11.25 am. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-VI) Shahaji Umap said.

A case has been registered of Accidental Death vide no. 1/2019 u/s 174 CrPC at Chembur Police Station. The body has been sent to Rajawadi Hospital for a postmortem.

According to Agarwal's family members, he was under stress as his project on 10th Road in Chembur had got delayed, said the police, also adding that a probe was underway.

Earlier, Agarwal had worked at a senior position at Nukem Industries, one of the largest suppliers of chemicals to most of the top pharmaceutical companies in the country, for 20 years. He had formed Sanjona Builders in 1999 in partnership with one Sunil Gupta.

With inputs from PTI

