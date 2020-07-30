Mumbai: Building slab collapses in GTB Nagar; no casualties

A part of the slab collapsed in one of the buildings of Punjabi Colony in GTB Nagar on Wednesday. The buildings were declared dilapidated by BMC but more than a thousand residents are still staying there waiting for redevelopment.

As per the information from the disaster management department of the BMC, the part of the slab in building number 13 collapsed at 3.10 pm in Punjab Colony at Vasant Shah Road.

"BMC officials are at the site. No one reported injured and a major tragedy averted. But all the buildings are in a dilapidated state," an official from BMC said.

There are 25 buildings in the colony which have residents of families from Pakistan's Punjab region since the 1950s. All the buildings are in a dilapidated condition since past several years and every year before monsoon, the BMC officials post notices in the colony premises asking the locals to vacate the buildings stating that they might fall anytime.

The officials had asked the locals to vacate the buildings by pasting a notice stating the same warning on Tuesday as well. A few of the residents were shifted to other areas for a day at the time of Nisarg cyclone in June.

