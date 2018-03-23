Mumbai: Businessmen at Antophill forced to jump over stinky sewage water to enter industrial complex

Ever since the sludge pool made its way into their workplace, the businessmen who work at the Antop Hill Warehousing Company Limited are being forced to jump in dirty and stinky sewage water to enter the industrial complex



The traders are forced to cross the filthy pool. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Since the last four weeks, traders in Antop Hill are being greeted by a pool at their workplace, only this one is full of sewage, thanks to the clogged drains in the area. They now fear the stagnant, filthy water might give rise to a malaria and dengue outbreak.

Ever since the sludge pool made its way into their workplace, the businessmen who work at the Antop Hill Warehousing Company Limited are being forced to jump in dirty and stinky sewage water to enter the industrial complex. The compound has three buildings of four storeys each that contain 627 units. The traders say the building sees a footfall of around 5,000 every day.

No help from BMC

The company had written to the BMC's storm water drainage department on March 17, asking them to clear the choked drain and lay a new storm water drain line. But the civic body has still not replied to them or provided any relief.

Hiten Turakhia, one of the traders, told mid-day, "We regularly pay taxes to BMC and expect to get at least basic services, but since the time our business started, we do not have a dedicated sewerage and drainage line. Five years ago, BMC had constructed a box drain as a temporary arrangement and that had reduced the problem for some time. But now, we are facing flooding again. This complex has a septic tank but no outlet. When we tried to find out about the overflowing drain, we got to know there is some debris."

Strong stench

He added, "There is strong stench coming from it as sewage from nearby slums also enters the drain water. We are now fearing malaria and dengue as there is a chance of mosquito breeding since this problem has been around for about four weeks." VH Khandkar, chief engineer of the department remained unavailable for comment. Kaushal Mehta, another trader said, "The flooding is exactly in front of the entrance. Also, the flooded stretch is the only connectivity with the canteen. So we have to jump into dirty water to go to the either side."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates