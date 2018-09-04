Mumbai CA CoA to register new constitution without AGM

cricket

Former MCA chief Ravi Savant

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided not to call for an Annual General Meeting to approve the new constitution as per the directives of the Supreme Court based on Justice Lodha Committee recommendations. Retired Justices Hemant Gokhale and VM Kanade yesterday called for a Managing Committee meeting of the eligible members [as per the Bombay High Court] to approve the decision to register the new constitution without the general body's approval.

Their views, however, have certainly been taken into account. The MCA CoA put up a 'corrected' draft of the constitution on its website after taking suggestions from the members. They have once again called for suggestions to the revised draft constitution before September 7. "The suggestions ought to be in consonance with Lodha Committee recommendations and judgment of Hon'ble Supreme Court dated August 9, 2018. The said suggestions, if any, will be considered, if in consonance, and further steps will be taken for Registration," the CoA stated.

Before September 20, all state associations will have to register the new constitution after the BCCI registered it on August 21. Former MCA president Ravi Savant supported the CoA's decision to directly register the new MCA constitution with the charity commissioner. "It is the right thing as that way the MCA will not come in contempt of the Supreme Court judgment. Thereafter, if there are any amendments to be carried out, we can always approach the Supreme Court as per the order," said Savant.

