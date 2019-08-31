Mumbai: Call BMC if Ganesh Chaturthi mandals flout rules

mumbai

As the city is gearing up for Ganeshotsav, the BMC has made special provision to keep tabs on pandals erected on the roads and on noise pollution. The civic body has appointed a special officer in each ward to deal with the complaints. Citizens can register their complaints through toll-free numbers, MTNL landlines, emails or through WhatsApp. BMC has already published the list of designated officers appointed at all police station on http://portal.mcgm.gov.in (Home — Quick links- more). Citizens can make a complaint on toll-free numbers -155304, 1800223467.

The service is available on MTNL, too. Anyone can register complaints against the pandal which occupies roads or footpaths or making noise beyond the permissible limits on 1292 or 1293 through MTNL. People can send a message on 9920760525 WhatsApp number. Even BMC has provided mcgm.licnp@gmail.com account to send complaints regarding pandal, unauthorised posters, banners and noise pollution.

