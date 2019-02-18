Mumbai: Car catches fire on SCLR

national

The Mumbai police informed the control room and nearest mobile van for support

A car caught fire on Monday morning just before Suman Nagar junction towards connecting SCLR towards Kurla affecting south-bound traffic.

@RidlrMUM can on fire on sclr near amar mahal entry pic.twitter.com/i9cwiHWbkp — ghanesh shastri (@ghanesh13) February 18, 2019

The Mumbai police informed the control room and nearest mobile van for support.

It's Amar Mahal Bridge chembur. Kindly rectify. Heavy traffic on spot. — ST (@Lady_Bheem) February 18, 2019

@RoadsOfMumbai @MirchiJeeturaaj pls note that there is slow bumper to bumber traffic on EEH from Ghatkopar to chembur Amarmahal and onwards... — TheCritiC (@TheCritiic) February 18, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates