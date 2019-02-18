Mumbai: Car catches fire on SCLR
The Mumbai police informed the control room and nearest mobile van for support
A car caught fire on Monday morning just before Suman Nagar junction towards connecting SCLR towards Kurla affecting south-bound traffic.
@RidlrMUM can on fire on sclr near amar mahal entry pic.twitter.com/i9cwiHWbkp— ghanesh shastri (@ghanesh13) February 18, 2019
The Mumbai police informed the control room and nearest mobile van for support.
#Fire on bridge connecting #SCLR towards Kurla avoid taking it. Use underpass at Amarmahal junction. #Mumbaitraffic @mumbaitraffic @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/OlGWyZD0by— Sachin Pukale (@spcores) February 18, 2019
It's Amar Mahal Bridge chembur. Kindly rectify. Heavy traffic on spot.— ST (@Lady_Bheem) February 18, 2019
@RoadsOfMumbai @MirchiJeeturaaj pls note that there is slow bumper to bumber traffic on EEH from Ghatkopar to chembur Amarmahal and onwards...— TheCritiC (@TheCritiic) February 18, 2019
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Watch video: Car catches fire near Andheri Metro