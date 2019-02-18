Mumbai: Car catches fire on SCLR

Updated: Feb 18, 2019, 10:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A car caught fire on Monday morning just before Suman Nagar junction towards connecting SCLR towards Kurla affecting south-bound traffic.

The Mumbai police informed the control room and nearest mobile van for support.

Tags

kurlamumbai news

