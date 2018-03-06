Mumbai: Cargo container truck meets with accident at King Circle railway bridge, traffic diverted

Mar 06, 2018, 10:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A truck transporting a cargo container got stuck under the King Circle railway Bridge in the wee hours today morning

Container accident
The truck that met with an accident at King Circle railway bridge. Pic/ Atul Kamble

Motorists travelling towards South Mumbai were stuck in a choc-a-bloc traffic jam at King's Circle and Sion today morning, after a truck transporting a cargo container got stuck under the King Circle railway Bridge in the wee hours today morning. Sources say that the accident occurred due to low clearance if the bridge and occured at around 5am on Tuesday morning. The truck was on its way from Dadar to Chembur. 

Container b
The truck got stuck due to the low level of the bridge. Pic/ Atul Kamble

The traffic police however has diverted traffic in order to prevent traffic jams during morning rush hour, and have been trying for five hours to remove the truck from under the bridge.

In a similar incident another truck had met with an accident under the same bridge leading to a traffic jam. A car travelling behind the truck was also wedged under the truck.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

national newsmumbai news
Go to top