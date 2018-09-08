Mumbai: CBI court tells Indrani 'You're safer in jail' rejecting her bail plea

national

Mukerjea had applied for bail in August, citing ill-health and a "threat" to her life in prison

Indrani Mukerjea

The CBI court rejected Indrani Mukerjea's bail application in the Sheena Bora murder case yesterday. Mukerjea had applied for bail in August, citing ill-health and a "threat" to her life in prison. The court, however, rejected her plea, saying she would be much safer inside the jail than outside. Judge J C Jagdale also noted that her claims of ill-health were exaggerated.

The court took note of the CBI's submission that she has been kept in a secure cell and the prison premises are guarded around the clock. In her bail plea, Indrani had cited an incident in April, when she had to be admitted to a hospital. While the prison authorities claimed it was a case of drug overdose, she alleged that someone had tampered with her prescription medications. The CBI had countered that one of her associates might have slipped her the pills after one of her court hearings.

